Sudan hails US assurance to coordinate closely on peace steps
Sudan has said it will engage only in peace talks approved by the government and that respect its roadmap for a fair settlement.
Sudan insists that all peace steps must be coordinated directly with its government. [File photo] / Anadolu Agency
November 27, 2025

Sudan on Thursday welcomed the US affirmation that Washington would consult with the government before taking any future step regarding peace in the country.

This came in remarks by Sudanese Deputy Foreign Minister Muawiya Osman Khalid, following a meeting in the city of Port Sudan between Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Envoy for Sudan, Andreas Kravik.

During the meeting, Kravik said there was no new American document regarding peace in Sudan apart from the humanitarian ceasefire proposal presented by the international Quartet, the council said in a statement.

Kravik denied reports that the US had submitted two separate documents on peace in Sudan, saying such claims were “unfortunate and rooted in a misunderstanding.” He said he contacted the US Adviser for Middle East and African Affairs, ​​​​​​​Massad Boulos, for clarification.

The Sudanese deputy foreign minister, for his part, said Khartoum understood from the US clarifications conveyed by the Norwegian envoy that there is no new paper regarding peace in Sudan at this time.

He welcomed US clarifications that any matter related to peace must be done in consultation with the Sudanese government and with its approval.

He said that Burhan affirmed his government’s commitment to “achieving a just and sustainable peace that meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people and preserves their rights,” according to the statement.

RECOMMENDED

Quartet’s offer ‘eliminates Sudan’s army’

In September 2025, the international Quartet, comprising the US, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE, proposed a plan calling for a three-month humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan, paving the way for a permanent end to the war and a nine-month inclusive transitional process leading to an independent civilian government.

Earlier this week, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) unilaterally announced a three-month ceasefire.

Sudan, however, raised reservations about the Quartet plan, saying it “eliminates the army, dissolves security agencies, and leaves the rebel militia in the areas it has occupied.”

Nonetheless, the Sudanese government says it does not oppose negotiations under a roadmap submitted by Khartoum to the UN, while conditioning that the RSF withdraw from all cities and civilian facilities to enable tens of thousands of displaced people to return to their areas.

Since April 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end.

The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.

