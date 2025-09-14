AFRICA
Militants target Nigerien patrol area, killing over a dozen soldiers
Military patrol in Niger’s western region was ambushed by armed men, killing 14 soldiers amid rising attacks in the area.
Niger has been battling militants linked to al Qaeda and the Daesh terror groups. [File Photo] / AP
September 14, 2025

An ambush by armed men in a flashpoint region in military-run Niger last week killed at least 14 soldiers, the country’s defence minister said in a statement, the latest in escalating militant attacks in the West African nation.

The attack took place in the hotspot Tillaberi region on Wednesday, said the statement, broadcast by the state RTN television late Saturday.

It followed the deployment of a military unit on the outskirts of Tillaberi, based on intelligence reports of an ongoing robbery there by a gang of armed men riding on motorcycles.

“This attempted theft turned out to be a decoy intended to lure the patrol into an ambush," said Salifou Mody, the defence minister. He did not name the group suspected of the attack.

Several militant groups that target both civilians and the military operate in Niger, including a Daesh terror group affiliate.

The Tillaberi region borders Mali and Burkina Faso — two other countries struggling with escalating insurgency — and has been a hotspot for terror attacks over the past decade.

RelatedTRT Global - Burkina Faso and Niger to quit G5 Sahel force

SOURCE:AP
