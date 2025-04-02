North Korea condemned an agreement between the US and Japan to co-produce an advanced air-to-air missile, saying it increases instability in the Asia-Pacific region, state media reported.

Vowing to bolster its "powerful deterrence” against such a threat, the country’s Defense Ministry issued the statement Wednesday after the US and Japan announced Sunday the early launch of a co-production project for the AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missile during US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's visit to Japan.

The ministry said AIM-120 will be another "co-produced weapon" of the US-Japan military alliance, noting their military ties are turning "offensive and aggressive from A to Z," according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

"Their cooperation in the field of munitions industry is being accelerated in direct proportion to it. It is not a secret that such moves are aimed at militarily deterring the regional countries," the ministry said in a statement.

Pyongyang warned that it will actively respond to the unstable security environment created by its enemies by bolstering its "powerful deterrence" to ensure enemy countries give up their military ambitions.