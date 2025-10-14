Greece has seen a widely-participated, paralysing general strike over the conservative government’s new labour bill that would allow 13-hour workdays.
Greek ships remained in port and train services were halted on Tuesday as workers walked off the job in a nationwide strike — the second this month by Greece’s main public and private sector unions — timed to coincide with a parliamentary vote on the conservative government’s proposed reforms.
The 24-hour general strike, which was called by major trade unions, ADEDY (The Federation of Public Sector employees), GSEE (General Confederation of Greek Workers), and EKA (the Athens Labour Centre), saw major participation from public and private sector employees, including workers of public transportation companies and taxi drivers in Athens, largely stalling daily life.
Union federations representing workers in various sectors, including construction, railway and restaurant workers, teachers, academics, and accountants, also held rallies against the bill in many cities across the country, including Thessaloniki, Patras, Larissa, Ioannina, Corfu, and Chania.
Condemning the proposed bill as “anti-worker” and warning that it would undermine social and economic peace in the country, the unions urged the government to abolish the 13-hour clause, reduce the weekly working hours, and restore free collective bargaining.
They also warned that they are ready to escalate if the bill proceeds.
'It's paid slavery'
The draft law allows private sector employers to seek up to 13 hours of work a day from their staff compared with the current eight hours.
It also gives them more flexibility on short-term hirings and amends rules on the distribution of annual leave.
The government says the bill creates a more effective and flexible labour market, allowing employees to work four days a week. It also protects workers from being fired if they refuse to work overtime and extends their benefits, according to the labour minister.
But unions say it hurts workers' rights and strips them of their negotiating power in a country where there is undeclared work and average wages are still low compared with other EU countries, despite pay increases and lower unemployment after a debilitating debt crisis from 2009 to 2018.
Greeks' purchasing power is among the lowest in the European Union, Eurostat data shows. The country also has the highest share in the EU of employees working more than 45 hours a week, according to the bloc's statistics agency. Opposition parties demanded that the bill be withdrawn.
"The 13-hour shift cannot become a reality. It's paid slavery," Effie Achstsioglou, a lawmaker with the small New Left party, told parliament.