Eurostar advised passengers to postpone their journeys on Tuesday to a later date, citing "major disruption" including severe delays and cancellations.

All trains between London, Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels were suspended on Tuesday after a power supply issue in the Channel tunnel, a spokesperson said.

"There was a power supply problem in the Channel tunnel, followed by a shuttle train coming to a halt inside," the spokesperson said. "All journeys to and from London are suspended until further notice."

The operator blamed the travel chaos on "a problem with the overhead power supply in the Channel Tunnel and a subsequent failed Le Shuttle train".

"We strongly advise all our passengers to postpone their journey to a different date," Eurostar said in a message on its website.

"Please don't come to the station unless you already have a ticket to travel.

"We regret that trains that can run are subject to severe delays and last-minute cancellations," it added.