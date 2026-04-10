Israel has said it had blocked Spain from participating in the work of a US-led centre established to help stabilise post-war Gaza following the ceasefire.

The Civil-Military Coordination Centre (CMCC) in Kiryat Gat was set up after the ceasefire took effect on October 10, to monitor the truce and facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid into the besieged Palestinian enclave.

As part of the CMCC, military personnel and diplomats from several other countries, including France, Britain and the United Arab Emirates, are also present and participate in meetings on security and humanitarian issues in Gaza, devastated by more than two years of Israeli brutal genocide.

Representatives of Spain have also been participating in the work of CMCC until now.

But on Friday, Israel's foreign ministry announced it was preventing Spain from attending CMCC meetings.

Deteriorated ties over Israeli crimes

"The Sanchez government's anti-Israel bias is so egregious that it has lost all capability to serve as a constructive actor in implementing President Trump's peace plan in the CMCC," Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said in a statement.