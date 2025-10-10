Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that the "reconstruction and administration of Gaza should be managed by the Palestinians" without any doubt, adding the international community is on high alert against the possibility of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu imposing war again.

Fidan was speaking to the press on Thursday after participating in a meeting on Gaza held in Paris, where senior diplomats from Europe, the Arab world and other partner countries met to discuss the transition in the enclave.

"The reconstruction and administration of Gaza should be managed by the Palestinians, with security forces controlled by the Palestinians, and there should be no doubt about this—none at all," he said.

"Yesterday was very important. A hope has emerged to stop the genocide in Gaza that has been going on for two years. From the very beginning, under the leadership of our President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan), Türkiye has made tremendous international efforts. Through this process, we have developed a system and culture of intensifying and coordinating our joint efforts with the Islamic world and other partners," he added.

Fidan said they have also been working to mobilise the international community to get involved in this effort.

"We also tried to mobilise the international community to be involved in this process. Civil society organisations, government institutions — all of us — have done our utmost, and we are truly happy to have reached this outcome together today. There is now hope for the bloodshed to stop and for the suffering of our Palestinian brothers and sisters to end," he said.

He noted that there are several important issues from this stage onward, adding that what has been agreed upon now is the first-phase implementation plan, which has four goals.

"These are achieving a ceasefire, releasing hostages and detainees, initiating uninterrupted humanitarian aid as soon as possible, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces to certain lines. These are the components of the agreed first-phase plan, and they must be followed with great precision. According to the relevant article in the agreement text, Türkiye will also take part in this implementation," he said.

'Serious outcomes'

Fidan, who provided information about today's meeting, said the foreign ministers of seven countries from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), of which Türkiye is a member, and the Arab League were present at the table alongside their counterparts from the European Union.

"Together, we thoroughly examined the results of yesterday's agreement and how it will be implemented, especially how the Europeans and the rest of the international community can play a role in the economic, reconstruction and administrative revival of Gaza. Serious results were reached today that will form the basis for important decisions. I believe the European ministers will take these observations back to their capitals and political leaders, carrying significant outcomes with them," he added.