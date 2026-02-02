POLITICS
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
US President signals potential breakthrough with "failing nation," despite Havana's insistence that no formal dialogue is taking place.
U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington / Reuters
February 2, 2026

US President Donald Trump has said his administration is holding talks with Cuba's leadership, a claim the Cuban government has denied, saying no dialogue is currently underway.

Speaking on Monday, Trump said Washington is in ongoing discussions with what he described as "the highest people in Cuba," alleging the country is a "failed nation" facing mounting economic pressure.

"It's a failed nation now, and they’re not getting any money from Venezuela, and they're not getting any money from anywhere," Trump said when asked what he hoped to achieve through the talks.

"It's a failed nation. Mexico is going to cease sending them oil. So I’d like to take care of the people that are here from Cuba," he added.

"Many would like to go back. Many would like to at least visit their relatives. And I think we're at a pretty close point, but we are dealing with the Cuban leaders right now," Trump said.

Cuba denies talks

Meanwhile, Cuba's government has rejected the US president's account.

Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said that while there was "communication" between Havana and Washington, there was no active dialogue.

"There is no dialogue specifically at this time," he said, adding that the two sides had exchanged messages but were not negotiating a deal.

Trump made similar comments on Sunday at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, saying the US was expected to "make a deal," without providing details.

Trump has intensified pressure on Havana following the January 3 abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by US special forces.

Maduro has been a key ally and financial backer of Cuba.

Last week, Trump threatened tariffs on countries supplying oil to the island.

Venezuela's new administration has since cut crude shipments to Cuba, while Trump said on Monday that Mexico would also "cease sending them oil."

A de facto oil blockade could deepen Cuba’s energy crisis, with power plants already struggling to maintain electricity supplies due to fuel shortages.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
