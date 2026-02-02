US President Donald Trump has said his administration is holding talks with Cuba's leadership, a claim the Cuban government has denied, saying no dialogue is currently underway.

Speaking on Monday, Trump said Washington is in ongoing discussions with what he described as "the highest people in Cuba," alleging the country is a "failed nation" facing mounting economic pressure.

"It's a failed nation now, and they’re not getting any money from Venezuela, and they're not getting any money from anywhere," Trump said when asked what he hoped to achieve through the talks.

"It's a failed nation. Mexico is going to cease sending them oil. So I’d like to take care of the people that are here from Cuba," he added.

"Many would like to go back. Many would like to at least visit their relatives. And I think we're at a pretty close point, but we are dealing with the Cuban leaders right now," Trump said.

Cuba denies talks

Meanwhile, Cuba's government has rejected the US president's account.

Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said that while there was "communication" between Havana and Washington, there was no active dialogue.