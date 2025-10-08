Israeli forces attacked ships of the Gaza-bound Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) early Wednesday in international waters roughly 120 nautical miles (222 kilometers) from the enclave.

A press release by the Thousand Madleens to Gaza campaign said that in one hour, all nine boats were attacked by the Israeli army in international waters: Abd Elkarim Eid, Alaa Al-Najar, Anas Al-Sharif, Gaza Sunbird, Leïla Khaled, Milad, Soul of My Soul, Um Saad and Conscience.

The vessels and the activists are transferred to an Israeli port, Israel's Foreign Ministry said on X, adding that they “are expected to be deported promptly.”

Boats invaded, livestream cut

A livestream on the coalition’s YouTube channel showed several Israeli soldiers raiding the Gaza Sunbird.

“At roughly 120 nm away from Gaza, Israel has attacked our flotilla,” the coalition said later on the US social media company Instagram’s platform.

Livestreams were disconnected, and the coalition's official trackers were also jammed, according to organisers.

"The Israeli military has no legal jurisdiction over international waters. Our flotilla poses no harm," said the coalition on Instagram.

Ships carried $110,000 in medical aid