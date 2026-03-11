Tanker drivers in Pakistan said they were facing long waits at depots due to a shortage of fuel, as the government tried to calm fears of another rise in prices.

The US-Israeli war with Iran has disrupted shipping and damaged oil and gas facilities in the Middle East, raising global oil prices as countries scramble to deal with concerns over supply.

Dozens of tankers, which supply fuel across Pakistan, were seen parked at the side of the road on Tuesday at depots near Lahore, the capital of Punjab, the country's most populous province.

"There is no petrol at the depot for the past four days," said one tanker driver, Abdul Shakoor.

"Iran has closed the border from their side. The depot is lying empty," he told AFP.