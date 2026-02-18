WAR ON GAZA
Israel kills young Palestinian in Gaza on first day of Ramadan
Medics say the young man was shot dead in Khan Younis as Israeli shelling continues across Gaza despite ceasefire.
Palestinians mourn the death of Muhanned al Najjar. / AA
4 hours ago

The Israeli occupation forces have killed a young Palestinian man in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, medics said.

Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis said in a brief statement on Wednesday that Muhanned al Najjar was killed by Israeli gunfire near the Bani Suheila roundabout, east of the city.

Israeli military vehicles in eastern Khan Younis have been engaged in heavy firing since the early morning hours, witnesses told Anadolu.

Israeli forces also fired near the so-called Morag axis north of Rafah in southern Gaza, while artillery shelled eastern areas of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, they added.

The so-called Morag Axis is used by Israeli occupation forces to describe the area between Rafah and Khan Younis.

In Gaza City and the northern part of the territory, Israeli vehicles fired towards eastern areas of Beit Lahia, while artillery shelling targeted the vicinity of Al Sikka Street east of the Zeitoun neighbourhood in southeastern Gaza City.

No injuries were immediately reported in these attacks.

A ceasefire has been in place in Gaza since October 10, partially halting Israel’s genocide, which has killed more than 72,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 171,000 others since October 2023.

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli forces have committed hundreds of violations through shelling and gunfire, killing 603 Palestinians and wounding 1,618 others, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

SOURCE:AA
