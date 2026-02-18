The Israeli occupation forces have killed a young Palestinian man in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, medics said.

Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis said in a brief statement on Wednesday that Muhanned al Najjar was killed by Israeli gunfire near the Bani Suheila roundabout, east of the city.

Israeli military vehicles in eastern Khan Younis have been engaged in heavy firing since the early morning hours, witnesses told Anadolu.

Israeli forces also fired near the so-called Morag axis north of Rafah in southern Gaza, while artillery shelled eastern areas of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, they added.

The so-called Morag Axis is used by Israeli occupation forces to describe the area between Rafah and Khan Younis.