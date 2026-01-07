WORLD
1 min read
Flash floods in Indonesia's east leave at least 16 dead
Floods sweep through several parts of the island's eastern province of North Sulawesi, damaging homes, infrastructure and public facilities in its wake.
Flash floods in Indonesia's east leave at least 16 dead
(FILE) Floods in late November last year in western Indonesia left more than a thousand dead. / Reuters
January 7, 2026

The death toll from the latest flash floods in Indonesia's eastern province of North Sulawesi has risen to 16, while three people remain missing, according to officials.

Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency said late on Tuesday that at least 22 people were injured and 682 others displaced after flooding hit the Siau Tagulandang Biaro Islands Regency on Monday.

In a statement, the agency said authorities declared a state of emergency for 14 days starting on Monday, authorising local governments to take extraordinary measures, including the mobilisation of personnel, equipment and humanitarian assistance.

RelatedTRT World - Indonesia floods deliver ‘extinction-level’ blow to rarest orangutans

Flash floods swept through several parts of the island regency following heavy rainfall, damaging homes, infrastructure and public facilities.

RECOMMENDED

Search and rescue teams are continuing efforts to locate the three missing individuals, the agency said.

Indonesia frequently experiences flash floods and landslides during the rainy season due to intense rainfall and vulnerable terrain.

Separately, floods in Indonesia's Sumatra Island since late November have killed at least 1,178 people, while 148 others remain missing, according to data from the disaster agency.

RelatedTRT World - Floods kill over 1,000 as Indonesia braces for rising toll
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
Al Thani, Trump discuss de-escalation as US, Iran step up diplomacy
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
A father in Gaza searches rubble for his family's remains after Israeli air strike destroys home
US to deploy 200 troops to train Nigerian forces in fight against terrorists