The death toll from the latest flash floods in Indonesia's eastern province of North Sulawesi has risen to 16, while three people remain missing, according to officials.

Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency said late on Tuesday that at least 22 people were injured and 682 others displaced after flooding hit the Siau Tagulandang Biaro Islands Regency on Monday.

In a statement, the agency said authorities declared a state of emergency for 14 days starting on Monday, authorising local governments to take extraordinary measures, including the mobilisation of personnel, equipment and humanitarian assistance.

Flash floods swept through several parts of the island regency following heavy rainfall, damaging homes, infrastructure and public facilities.