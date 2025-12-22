Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the negotiations aimed at ending the nearly four-year war with Russia were "very close to a real result."

Speaking at a gathering devoted to Ukrainian diplomats, Zelenskyy said talks involving Ukraine, the United States and European partners had made significant progress.

"It all looks quite worthy … And here it is important that this is the work of both us and the United States of America. This suggests that we are very close to a real result," he said.

Ukrainian negotiators led by senior official Rustem Umerov have held a series of meetings with US envoys, including recent discussions in Florida.

Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev, an investment envoy for President Vladimir Putin, has also been holding separate talks with US officials in the same location.

Officials in both Ukraine and Russia said their delegations were returning home on Monday to report on the outcome of the discussions.

US plan under discussion

Zelenskyy said negotiations have focused on a 20-point peace plan proposed by US envoys, which had been under discussion for weeks after earlier drafts were criticised by Ukraine and European partners as favouring Moscow.

"Not everything is ideal with this, but the plan is there," he said.