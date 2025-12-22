POLITICS
Zelenskyy signals progress in war talks, Kremlin downplays breakthrough
Ukraine’s president says US and Europe-backed negotiations are nearing a result, while Moscow says the talks do not constitute a breakthrough.
Zelenskyy says groundwork for a settlement is largely in place as Russia urges caution over expectations / Reuters
December 22, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the negotiations aimed at ending the nearly four-year war with Russia were "very close to a real result."

Speaking at a gathering devoted to Ukrainian diplomats, Zelenskyy said talks involving Ukraine, the United States and European partners had made significant progress.

"It all looks quite worthy … And here it is important that this is the work of both us and the United States of America. This suggests that we are very close to a real result," he said.

Ukrainian negotiators led by senior official Rustem Umerov have held a series of meetings with US envoys, including recent discussions in Florida.

Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev, an investment envoy for President Vladimir Putin, has also been holding separate talks with US officials in the same location.

Officials in both Ukraine and Russia said their delegations were returning home on Monday to report on the outcome of the discussions.

US plan under discussion

Zelenskyy said negotiations have focused on a 20-point peace plan proposed by US envoys, which had been under discussion for weeks after earlier drafts were criticised by Ukraine and European partners as favouring Moscow.

"Not everything is ideal with this, but the plan is there," he said.

He added that talks also covered security guarantees Ukraine is seeking to deter future Russian aggression, as well as plans for the country’s economic recovery.

"The basic block of all the documents is ready,” Zelenskyy said. “There are some matters for which we are not prepared. And I am certain that there are matters for which the Russians are not prepared."

The US negotiating team has been led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

Moscow downplays talks

The Kremlin said the weekend discussions in Miami did not amount to a breakthrough, according to Russian media.

It added that Dmitriev’s contacts with Witkoff and Kushner were part of a "working process."

Moscow also said it needed clarity on whether US coordination with Ukraine and Europe on a peace plan aligns with the spirit of earlier Putin-Trump talks.

In his nightly address, Zelenskyy said continued pressure on Moscow was essential.

"Lowering the price of Russian oil, strong global sanctions and continued pressure are what can persuade even a stubborn person," he said.

