Palestinian Civil Defence agency in Gaza said Israeli air strikes and artillery fire on Wednesday killed nine Palestinians, including three children, in the Israeli-occupied territory, and wounded at least 31 others.

The agency said the casualties resulted from a series of strikes and shelling across Gaza.

Israeli forces claimed they carried out “precision strikes” after gunfire targeted its troops and wounded an officer, adding that it considers the incident “a violation of the ceasefire” in Gaza.

It said the troops came under attack near the so-called "Yellow Line", beyond which Israeli forces are stationed in Gaza.

Despite a US-brokered truce entering its second phase last month, Israeli violations have continued in Gaza.