Palestinian Civil Defence agency in Gaza said Israeli air strikes and artillery fire on Wednesday killed nine Palestinians, including three children, in the Israeli-occupied territory, and wounded at least 31 others.
The agency said the casualties resulted from a series of strikes and shelling across Gaza.
Israeli forces claimed they carried out “precision strikes” after gunfire targeted its troops and wounded an officer, adding that it considers the incident “a violation of the ceasefire” in Gaza.
It said the troops came under attack near the so-called "Yellow Line", beyond which Israeli forces are stationed in Gaza.
Despite a US-brokered truce entering its second phase last month, Israeli violations have continued in Gaza.
Israeli strikes killed 523 Palestinians since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, while the Israeli military says four of its soldiers have been killed over the same period.
Saturday was among the deadliest days, with the civil defence agency reporting at least 37 people killed in Israeli attacks, which the military said were “in response” to a Hamas ceasefire violation.
Three bodies were brought to Nasser Hospital after Israeli strikes hit tents and homes in the southern Khan Younis area, the agency said.
Six more bodies were taken to Al Shifa Hospital following similar strikes in Gaza City, the territory's largest urban centre, it added.
US envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Tuesday, during which Netanyahu insisted that Hamas must be disarmed and Gaza entirely demilitarised before any reconstruction can begin.