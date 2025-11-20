Bangladesh's police have unveiled new uniforms in a symbolic bid to signal reform and rebuild deeply eroded public trust, just weeks ahead of the first elections since a mass uprising.

The police force was cast into turmoil after the 2024 overthrow of the autocratic government of now-convicted fugitive Sheikh Hasina, which left at least 1,400 dead and thousands maimed -- many by police gunfire.

"Bangladesh Police have been facing an unprecedented crisis," police spokesman Sahadat Hossaine told AFP. "The policymakers suggested... that a new uniform may bring a positive change."

Police are now trading the familiar turquoise-and-blue uniforms for iron-grey shirts and chocolate-brown trousers.

Whether a new colour scheme can mend a shattered reputation remains doubtful.

"Whenever I see a policeman, I feel like biting his flesh off. I don't know if I'll ever get over this hatred," said Nazma Akhtar, 48, whose 17-year-old son Golam Nafeez was killed during the uprising.

Akhtar's son was shot, denied entry to a hospital, and died from blood loss on August 4, 2024.

"How can a new uniform change their attitude?" Akhtar added. "I saw them beating teachers just for demanding a pay rise."

The nation of 170 million people is expected to hold elections in February 2026, with the security forces critical to ensuring they are peaceful.