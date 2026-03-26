President Vladimir Putin has said that Russian companies and the government should take a cautious approach when deciding how to spend windfall gains from higher oil prices resulting from the war in the Middle East.

The spike in oil prices has made Russia a major beneficiary of the war that the United States and Israel launched against Iran on February 28.

"Now that the prices of our traditional exports are rising, but the markets are in turmoil, there may be a temptation to take advantage of the situation," Putin told business leaders in Moscow.

He said this temptation could involve squandering the extra revenue, paying it out in company dividends or, in the state’s case, expanding budget spending.

"We must remain prudent. If the markets swing one way today, they could swing the other tomorrow," he added.

"A moderate degree of conservatism and a moderately conservative approach are needed, both in the corporate sector and in public finances," he said.