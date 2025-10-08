WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Demonstrators carrying Palestinian flags clash with riot police outside the Israeli Embassy, as anger over Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza boils over in the Greek capital.
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Tuesday’s unrest in Athens comes amid growing global outrage over Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza. / AA
October 8, 2025

Police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in Athens on Tuesday after clashes erupted during a demonstration marking two years since the start of the Gaza war.

Hundreds gathered in central Athens waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Freedom for Palestine” before marching past the US Embassy and toward the Israeli Embassy.

The rally, organised by left-wing groups and solidarity networks, called for an immediate end to Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

Tensions escalated as some protesters fired fireworks and hurled Molotov cocktails at police near the embassy.

RECOMMENDED

Officers responded with tear gas and stun grenades to push the crowd back. Several demonstrators were detained following the brief but intense clashes.

Tuesday’s unrest came amid growing global outrage over Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israeli forces have killed more than 67,100 Palestinians — mostly women and children — and reduced much of the enclave to ruins, displacing nearly its entire population.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
'Accomplice to genocide', 'sick man' — Trump hosts Colombia's Petro after sharp exchanges
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference