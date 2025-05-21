The United Kingdom on Tuesday imposed sanctions on three Israelis, including settler leader Daniella Weiss, two illegal settler outposts, and two organisations supporting violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement to the lawmakers, the British Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced a formal pause of free trade agreement negotiations with Israel, “effective immediately”.

We have suspended negotiations with this Israeli government on a new free trade agreement. We will be reviewing cooperation with them under the 2030 bilateral roadmap UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy told Parliament

At least 969 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

The International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal last July and demanded the removal of all Israeli settlements – which are considered illegal internationally – in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Here are the details of the individuals and entities that have been sanctioned.

Daniella Weiss – Weiss, 79, leads Nachala — a radical Israeli settler group that has also been hit with sanctions. For decades, she has played a key role in establishing Jewish settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, territories seized by Israel during the 1967 war.

She is accused of engaging in, supporting, and encouraging acts of violence and intimidation against Palestinians. She is now under an asset freeze, travel ban, and disqualified from holding directorial roles.

In an interview with BBC News last year, Weiss stated: "Gaza Arabs will not stay in the Gaza Strip. Who will stay? Jews." She continued,

"The world is wide. Africa is big. Canada is big. The world will absorb the people of Gaza. How we do it? We encourage it. Palestinians in Gaza, the good ones, will be enabled. I'm not saying forced, I say enabled because they want to go."

Responding to the sanctions, Weiss claimed that hundreds of families are "prepared and ready to implement settlement in Gaza – immediately."

Harel Libi – Harel Libi, a resident of the illegal settlement outpost of Adei Ad, was also sanctioned.

Owner of Libi Construction and Infrastructure, Libi is accused of involvement in violence and threatening actions against Palestinians. He is now subject to an asset freeze, travel ban, and director disqualification.

Zohar Sabah – Accused of participating in and promoting aggression and violence towards Palestinians, Sabah now faces an asset freeze, travel ban, and a ban on serving as a company director in the UK.