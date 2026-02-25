SPORT
Galatasaray deny Juventus comeback, advance to Champions League last 16
Galatasaray will face either Tottenham Hotspur or Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16.
Galatasaray advance after winning 7-5 on aggregate. / Reuters
6 hours ago

Galatasaray were beaten 3-2 at Juventus but reached the last 16 of the Champions League 7-5 on aggregate thanks to two extra-time goals after the hosts came agonisingly close to pulling off a great escape despite playing with 10 men.

Left with a mountain to climb after a 5-2 loss in Istanbul, Juventus forced the tie into the extra 30 minutes and looked to have the upper hand before Victor Osimhen struck at the end of the first half of extra time and Baris Alper Yilmaz netted late on.

Manuel Locatelli opened the scoring for the home side from the penalty spot eight minutes before the break.

Juventus had Lloyd Kelly sent off three minutes after the interval before Federico Gatti scored with 20 minutes left.

Galatasaray were unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage, and Weston McKennie headed in eight minutes from the end, but it is the Turkish side who will meet either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur in the round of 16 with the draw on Friday.

