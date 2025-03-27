Syria has launched a security operation in the Sayyida Zeinab area of Damascus Countryside Governorate, targeting what it described as Hezbollah-linked cells planning criminal activities, the country's news agency SANA reported.

According to Syria's Ministry of Interior, Damascus Countryside Security Directorate led the operation, arresting several individuals involved in the plot on Thursday.

The move, it said, is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security and stability in the region.

As of yet, Hezbollah has not commented on the report.

Tensions have flared between the two countries lately after Syria's Defense Ministry accused the Lebanese group Hezbollah of abducting and killing three soldiers. While Damascus promised "all necessary measures" against the "dangerous escalation," Hezbollah denied involvement.