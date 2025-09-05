WORLD
South Korea protests detention of nationals in US battery plant raid
Seoul lodges a diplomatic protest after US immigration agents raided a Hyundai–LG battery plant in Georgia, detaining hundreds of workers, including South Korean nationals.
South Korea conveys its concern and regret to the US Embassy in Seoul and dispatches diplomatic staff to the site to form a task force. / AP
September 5, 2025

South Korea has criticised US authorities after immigration agents detained a number of its citizens during a major raid on a battery plant in Georgia, warning that the “legitimate rights and interests” of its nationals and investors must not be infringed in the course of law enforcement.

“For South Korea, the economic activities of our investors and the legitimate rights and interests of our nationals must not be unjustly infringed in the course of US law enforcement,” foreign ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong told reporters on Friday. 

He added that Seoul had “conveyed our concern and regret” to the US Embassy in Seoul and dispatched diplomatic staff to the site to form a task force.

‘450 “unlawful aliens” were taken into custody’

On Thursday, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raided the site of a South Korean company’s battery plant in Georgia, a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution. Lee confirmed that “multiple Korean nationals were detained.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said around 450 “unlawful aliens” were taken into custody. South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, citing a diplomatic source, reported that more than 300 of them were South Korean nationals.

The companies involved offered cautious responses. Hyundai Motor Group declined to comment, while LG Energy Solution said it was “closely monitoring the situation and gathering all relevant details.” 

“Our top priority is always ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees and partners. We will fully cooperate with the relevant authorities,” it added.

Raids following large investments

The raid comes as South Korea, Asia’s fourth-largest economy, has invested heavily in the United States to strengthen trade ties and avoid tariffs. 

In July, Seoul pledged $350 billion in US investments to ease tariff threats from President Donald Trump. 

South Korean automakers and electronics giants have poured billions into new factories across the US, including the Georgia battery plant, which is central to electric vehicle production.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
