WORLD
3 min read
Over 20,000 Gaza patients await evacuation as Israel continues to restrict Rafah crossing
Israel's partial reopening of border crossing with Egypt fails to meet humanitarian needs, Palestinian health officials warn.
Over 20,000 Gaza patients await evacuation as Israel continues to restrict Rafah crossing
A group of patients and wounded Palestinians depart in ambulances and buses to be evacuated through the Rafah border crossing on February 15, 2026. / AA
8 hours ago

More than 20,000 sick and wounded Palestinians in Gaza are waiting to travel abroad for treatment as Israel continues to operate the Rafah crossing border with Egypt under tight restrictions, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said it is closely monitoring the continued partial and constrained operation of the crossing amid worsening health conditions in Gaza.

Israel reopened the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing on February 2 after occupying it since May 2024, but under highly restricted conditions.

The ministry said more than 20,000 patients and wounded people are registered on travel lists, including critically ill cancer, heart and kidney failure patients.

Many of the injured require advanced surgical procedures unavailable inside Gaza due to the blockade and repeated targeting of the health care system, the ministry added.

Although Israel announced the reopening of the crossing, the number of people allowed to travel remains limited and disproportionate to the scale of the health catastrophe, it said.

The ministry said it had also received “harrowing testimony” from patients and wounded individuals who managed to leave for treatment abroad, reporting restrictive measures and unjustified complications imposed by Israel, further compounding their psychological and physical suffering.

On February 5, the UN Human Rights Office in the occupied Palestinian territory said returnees told it that after crossing, armed Palestinian men supported by the Israeli military took them to an Israeli military checkpoint, where some were handcuffed, blindfolded, searched, threatened and had their belongings confiscated.

In response to the accounts, two Israeli human rights organisations, Adalah and Gisha, called for an end to “a policy of abuse and unlawful restrictions” imposed on Gaza residents seeking to return through Rafah, warning that the measures amount to “forced displacement”.

RelatedTRT World - How Israeli weapons are ‘obliterating’ Palestinians and why it constitutes a war crime

Deepening humanitarian crisis

RECOMMENDED

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza warned that continuing the restricted mechanism at Rafah, limiting the number of travelers and slowing medical evacuations threatens the lives of thousands of patients and deepens the humanitarian crisis.

It urged that the crossing be opened permanently and regularly to ensure that patients and wounded individuals can travel without restrictions or delays.

The ministry also called for the urgent evacuation of critical cases and an increase in the number of travelers in line with accumulated medical needs, urging international and humanitarian bodies to intervene to guarantee patients’ right to treatment and travel under international law.

Quasi-official figures also show that 80,000 Palestinians have registered to return to Gaza, underscoring widespread refusal of displacement and insistence on returning despite the destruction.

Before the war, hundreds of Palestinians crossed Rafah daily in both directions under a mechanism managed by Gaza’s Interior Ministry and Egyptian authorities, without Israeli involvement.

Under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, Israel was supposed to fully reopen the crossing when the truce took effect on October 10, 2025, but it has failed to do so.

The ceasefire ended Israel’s two-year war that began on October 8, 2023.

Palestinian authorities say the conflict killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounded over 171,000 others, and caused widespread destruction affecting 90 percent of civilian infrastructure.

The UN estimates reconstruction costs at approximately $70 billion.

At least 601 Palestinians have been killed and over 1,600 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza.

RelatedTRT World - Between tumours and trauma, Gaza’s sick face war beyond the frontlines
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
T20 World Cup clash: India, Pakistan captains skip handshake
Ex-energy minister in corruption scandal arrested while trying to leave country: Ukraine
First time since 1967: Israeli government approves registering West Bank lands as 'state property'
Russia claims capture of village in Zaporizhzhia as Ukraine drones hit key Black Sea port
Iran's Araghchi calls Munich Security Conference a ‘circus’, criticises EU policies against Tehran
At least 12 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza in ceasefire violation
Iran signals readiness to compromise in nuclear talks if US lifts sanctions
Australia commits $2.8B down payment for nuclear submarine facility under AUKUS pact
Privacy fears rise as AI chatbots turn to ads for revenue
Obama slams ICE raids in Minnesota, says tactics resemble 'dictatorships'
Trump prefers to reach deal with Iran: Rubio
US military used Anthropic's Claude AI in Maduro abduction raid: report
Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon in latest ceasefire violation
Netanyahu, Trump agree to step up economic pressure on Iran: report
Israel prepares to deploy tear gas drones in occupied West Bank ahead of Ramadan: report