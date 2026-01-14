US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin has died at the age of 86, after decades in which her pivotal role in ending racial segregation in public transport remained largely unrecognised.

Colvin was arrested in 1955 at the age of 15 for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white woman in Montgomery, Alabama, nine months before Rosa Parks carried out her more widely known act of defiance.

Her death under hospice care in Texas was confirmed by Ashley Roseboro, a spokesperson for her family and the Claudette Colvin Foundation.

Colvin’s arrest was among the earliest publicised acts of civil disobedience against Montgomery’s Jim Crow laws.

She was forcibly removed from the bus by police after refusing to comply with the driver’s order.