Muslims in Türkiye, Oman, Singapore and Australia will begin fasting in Ramadan on Thursday, after authorities in the four countries confirmed the start of the holy month based on astronomical calculations.

Safi Arpagus, head of the Turkish Presidency of Religious Affairs, said the first Tarawih (special nightly prayers during Ramadan) will be held on Wednesday evening and the first day of fasting will be on Thursday.

Oman also confirmed that Muslims in the country will start fasting in Ramadan on Thursday.

Authorities in the country said that Wednesday will be the last day of Shaaban, the eighth month in the Islamic lunar calendar, without calling for a public moon sighting.

Assistant Grand Mufti Kahlan bin Nabhan al-Kharousi said the decision is based on long-established religious and scientific principles.

Muslims in Singapore will also begin fasting for the holy month of Ramadan on February 19, according to a statement by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis).