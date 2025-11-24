ASIA PACIFIC
Deadly floods displace thousands in Thailand, Malaysia
Vietnam estimates the initial damage at $493 million due to floods and landslides after a weeklong flooding and landslides that killed 91 people.
Severe floods displace thousands in Thailand and Malaysia, at least 8 killed / Reuters
November 24, 2025

Flooding from days of intense rain has killed at least eight people in southern Thailand and forced thousands into evacuation centres in neighbouring Malaysia, officials said on Monday, as authorities ramped up efforts to provide shelter and aid.

Floodwater waist-high in some areas has impacted 10 provinces in southern Thailand and eight states in Malaysia, regions spanning hundreds of kilometres that were also hard hit by flooding from a seasonal monsoon last year, which killed at least 12 people.

Thailand's southern trading hub, Hat Yai, on Friday suffered its heaviest single-day rainfall in more than 300 years, according to the irrigation department, with weekend television footage showing people wading through brown water in the teeming rain in commercial areas where shops and parked motorcycles were engulfed by water.

Some residents were seen pulling children along in plastic boxes turned into makeshift boats, while in the city's outskirts, parked trucks and buses formed long lines along the few dry roads available as other vehicles inched slowly through water.

The eight deaths in Thailand were caused mainly by electrocution and other flood-related accidents, according to authorities.

Thailand has mobilised hundreds of boats and high-clearance vehicles to deliver aid, the disaster agency said, with at least 700,000 households impacted since last week.

In neighbouring Malaysia, more than 15,000 people were in shelters, according to Social Welfare Department data, among 90 evacuation centres set up. No deaths have been reported so far in Malaysia.

Its Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said civil defence teams were on standby and more than 90 land and water assets mobilised, including lorries, four-wheeled-drive vehicles and water-rescue equipment.

"I pray and hope that this incident will not cause extensive damage and that all victims remain strong and patient," he said in an X post.

Water levels have started to recede in central Vietnam after a weeklong flooding and landslides that killed 91 people and caused infrastructure damage that left 1.1 million households and businesses without power, the government said on Monday.

Initial property damage was estimated at $493 million, it said, adding that it has disbursed cash aid and 4,000 tonnes of rice to flood victims.

More than 200,000 houses, 200,000 hectares (494,211 acres) of crops, and 1,157 hectares of fish farms were inundated in Vietnam.

The floods submerged several coffee farms in the central highlands - an area highly prone to storms and flooding - hampering the harvest in the region.

SOURCE:Reuters
