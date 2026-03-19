Iran has warned it would show “zero restraint” if its infrastructure is targeted again following an Israeli strike on the Iranian side of the South Pars gas field that halted production at two major refineries.

Iran’s response to Israeli strikes on its infrastructure had so far used only a “fraction” of its capabilities, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X.



“The only reason for restraint was respect for requested de-escalation,” he added. “Zero restraint if our infrastructures are struck again.”



Araghchi stressed that any end to the war must address damage inflicted on Iran’s civilian sites.