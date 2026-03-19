Iran has warned it would show “zero restraint” if its infrastructure is targeted again following an Israeli strike on the Iranian side of the South Pars gas field that halted production at two major refineries.
Iran’s response to Israeli strikes on its infrastructure had so far used only a “fraction” of its capabilities, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X.
“The only reason for restraint was respect for requested de-escalation,” he added. “Zero restraint if our infrastructures are struck again.”
Araghchi stressed that any end to the war must address damage inflicted on Iran’s civilian sites.
The warning comes as Iran has targeted multiple oil and gas production facilities across several Gulf countries.
The attacks have triggered a sharp surge in global oil prices, with Brent crude — the international benchmark — rising above $115 per barrel.
Regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on February 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.