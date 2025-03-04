The US and Ukraine are on track to sign a critical minerals deal as soon as Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The pending action could come just days after US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy got into a bitter public dispute in the Oval Office on Friday that derailed plans to sign the agreement that day.

Trump ultimately booted Zelenskyy from the White House, and he then departed the US to meet with European allies.

Two anonymous sources cautioned that nothing is final, but said Trump has indicated he wants to finalise the deal before he addresses a joint session of Congress on Tuesday evening, according to ABC News.

Trump on Monday signalled hope for the future of the agreement, saying he does not believe it is dead following last week's bitter meeting with Zelenskyy.

"It's a great deal for us, because, you know, Biden, very, very, foolishly, stupidly, frankly, gave $300 billion, $350 billion, more accurately, to a country to fight and to try and do things. And you know what happened? We get nothing," he said, referring to his predecessor, Joe Biden.