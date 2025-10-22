EUROPE
Poland arrests Ukrainian man over suspicion of spying on military infrastructure
Suspect, said to have expressed pro-Russian views, also reportedly provided a Russian-speaking person with photos and geographical coordinates of Poland's military infrastructure.
Police Special Forces train in Warsaw [FILE]. / Reuters
October 22, 2025

Polish prosecutors have claimed that a Ukrainian man now in custody was spying on their military infrastructure, according to broadcaster TVP World.

The man, identified as Bohdan K., was first detained along with another Ukrainian, Kyrylo T., for possession of illegal drugs in eastern Poland.

"Correspondence was revealed on a secured telephone belonging to Bohdan K., which shows that he had been providing a Russian-speaking person with photographs and geographical coordinates of critical infrastructure at the disposal of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland," said a prosecutors’ statement on Wednesday.

The man was charged with aiding foreign intelligence and providing intelligence harmful to Poland’s security, and has been remanded in custody for three months pending further investigation.

"The suspect pleaded not guilty and expressed pro-Russian views and questioned Ukraine's sovereignty," the prosecutors also said.

Kyrylo T. was reportedly charged with possession of illegal drugs and released from custody.

SOURCE:AA
