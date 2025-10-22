Polish prosecutors have claimed that a Ukrainian man now in custody was spying on their military infrastructure, according to broadcaster TVP World.

The man, identified as Bohdan K., was first detained along with another Ukrainian, Kyrylo T., for possession of illegal drugs in eastern Poland.

"Correspondence was revealed on a secured telephone belonging to Bohdan K., which shows that he had been providing a Russian-speaking person with photographs and geographical coordinates of critical infrastructure at the disposal of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland," said a prosecutors’ statement on Wednesday.

The man was charged with aiding foreign intelligence and providing intelligence harmful to Poland’s security, and has been remanded in custody for three months pending further investigation.