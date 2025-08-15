US President Donald Trump has marked the 90th anniversary of the Social Security Act, signing a proclamation and pledging to "always protect Social Security" while promoting what he described as his administration’s successes in strengthening the programme.

Speaking at the White House on Thursday alongside Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano, Trump claimed his recently signed "One Big Beautiful Bill" had eliminated taxes on Social Security benefits for seniors and improved the programme’s financial outlook.

"During the campaign, I made a pledge to our seniors that I would always protect Social Security, and under this administration, we’re keeping that promise and strengthening Social Security for generations to come," Trump said.

Refuting the allegations

However, analysts and official reports challenge several of his assertions.

Trump’s claim that seniors "will no longer pay taxes" on Social Security is inaccurate.

The legislation increases the federal income tax deduction for seniors by $6,000 from 2025 to 2028 — double for joint filers — but will benefit less than half of older Americans, according to the nonpartisan Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

The biggest savings will go to seniors earning between $80,000 and $130,000 annually, with an average tax cut of $1,100.