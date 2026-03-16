The United Kingdom and other European nations have signalled reluctance to become more deeply involved in the escalating Middle East crisis, emphasising diplomacy and caution as tensions around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz continue.
Speaking at a news conference on Monday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain “will not be drawn into a wider war” in the region, stressing that the government’s priority is to bring the fighting to an end while working with allies to maintain stability in global energy markets.
Starmer said the UK is cooperating with partners on a “viable collective plan” to restore freedom of navigation for ships near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route. He warned that reopening the passage was essential to stabilising markets.
“We've already acted alongside other countries to release emergency oil stocks at a level that is completely unprecedented,” Starmer said. “But ultimately we have to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to ensure stability in the market.”
The British leader also defended his decision not to join military action against Iran, despite criticism from some quarters.
“Sending UK troops into war is the most serious responsibility for any prime minister,” he said, adding that such decisions must be taken only on a legal basis and with a “properly thought-through plan.”
Starmer argued that ending the conflict would also help ease economic pressures at home, saying, “Ending war is the quickest way to reduce the cost of living.” He also announced domestic measures aimed at easing the financial burden on households, including extending caps on energy bills and fuel duty and allocating £53 million ($70 million) to support people facing rising heating oil costs.
Meanwhile, Germany and Greece have also signalled caution about expanding military involvement in the region.
Speaking ahead of an EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul questioned proposals for a NATO mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz.
Wadephul said European allies need clearer information about US and Israeli objectives in Iran before discussing any broader security framework.
“We expect from the US and Israel to inform us, to include us in what they’re doing there and to tell us if these goals are achieved,” he said.
He added that once the situation becomes clearer, Europe should move towards defining a regional security architecture together with neighbouring states.
The German minister also emphasised that long-term stability would likely require dialogue with Iran, though he acknowledged such discussions are not currently underway.
When asked about calls from US President Donald Trump for NATO allies to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, Wadephul reiterated that Germany does not intend to join military operations related to the conflict.
“To be honest, the situation hasn't changed at all since last night,” he said. “I don’t see NATO having made any decision in that direction or assuming responsibility for the Strait of Hormuz.”
The comments from London and Berlin underscore growing caution among European powers about deeper military engagement in the Middle East, even as concerns rise over the security of one of the world’s most important energy corridors.