The United Kingdom and other European nations have signalled reluctance to become more deeply involved in the escalating Middle East crisis, emphasising diplomacy and caution as tensions around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz continue.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain “will not be drawn into a wider war” in the region, stressing that the government’s priority is to bring the fighting to an end while working with allies to maintain stability in global energy markets.

Starmer said the UK is cooperating with partners on a “viable collective plan” to restore freedom of navigation for ships near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route. He warned that reopening the passage was essential to stabilising markets.

“We've already acted alongside other countries to release emergency oil stocks at a level that is completely unprecedented,” Starmer said. “But ultimately we have to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to ensure stability in the market.”

The British leader also defended his decision not to join military action against Iran, despite criticism from some quarters.

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“Sending UK troops into war is the most serious responsibility for any prime minister,” he said, adding that such decisions must be taken only on a legal basis and with a “properly thought-through plan.”

Starmer argued that ending the conflict would also help ease economic pressures at home, saying, “Ending war is the quickest way to reduce the cost of living.” He also announced domestic measures aimed at easing the financial burden on households, including extending caps on energy bills and fuel duty and allocating £53 million ($70 million) to support people facing rising heating oil costs.

Meanwhile, Germany and Greece have also signalled caution about expanding military involvement in the region.