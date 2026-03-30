Spanish government officials have confirmed that Spain has denied the United States the use of its airspace for flights linked to the war involving Iran.
The restrictions also apply to US aircraft stationed in third countries such as the United Kingdom and France, Spanish military sources told El Pais on Monday.
Washington had also explored deploying strategic bombers such as B-52 and B-1 aircraft to bases in southern Spain, but the proposal was dropped after Madrid made clear it would not support operations without international legal backing, El Pais added.
Defence Minister Margarita Robles reiterated the government’s position on Monday.
“Everyone knows Spain’s position. The use of the bases is not authorised and, of course, the use of Spanish airspace is not authorised for actions related to the war in Iran,” she told reporters.
Spain has made a limited exception for emergency situations, allowing aircraft to transit or land if necessary, El Pais reported.
Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said the restriction is in line with the government’s position of not “doing anything” that could escalate tensions in the Middle East.
He told broadcaster RAC1 that he is now “more concerned” than a month ago about the situation, warning that it represents a “very serious” military scenario.
“At any moment, we could see an exodus of migrants from Iran toward Europe,” he said.
Albares added that the government fears the conflict is heading toward a “perpetual war” scenario.
Trade with US remains normal
Despite US President Donald Trump recently threatening to cut off trade with Spain over its refusal to cooperate in the Iran war, Spain’s Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo said he does not expect the decision to deny airspace to affect economic relations with the United States.
“Economic relations remain exactly the same as before the conflict,” he told Cadena SER radio on Monday, noting that commercial ties are governed at the European Union level.
“Spanish companies continue operating just like French, German, and Italian companies,” he added.
Instead, Cuerpo said Spain is working to strengthen its economic presence in the US, including opening new offices in Boston and Houston to support businesses.
He added that the airspace decision is not about economics, but is “linked to whether or not to participate in a unilateral war that goes against international law.”