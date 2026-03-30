Spanish government officials have confirmed that Spain has denied the United States the use of its airspace for flights linked to the war involving Iran.

The restrictions also apply to US aircraft stationed in third countries such as the United Kingdom and France, Spanish military sources told El Pais on Monday.

Washington had also explored deploying strategic bombers such as B-52 and B-1 aircraft to bases in southern Spain, but the proposal was dropped after Madrid made clear it would not support operations without international legal backing, El Pais added.

Defence Minister Margarita Robles reiterated the government’s position on Monday.

“Everyone knows Spain’s position. The use of the bases is not authorised and, of course, the use of Spanish airspace is not authorised for actions related to the war in Iran,” she told reporters.

Spain has made a limited exception for emergency situations, allowing aircraft to transit or land if necessary, El Pais reported.

Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said the restriction is in line with the government’s position of not “doing anything” that could escalate tensions in the Middle East.

He told broadcaster RAC1 that he is now “more concerned” than a month ago about the situation, warning that it represents a “very serious” military scenario.

“At any moment, we could see an exodus of migrants from Iran toward Europe,” he said.