A newborn baby has died of severe cold in Gaza amid bad weather conditions in the war-ravaged enclave, health authorities have said.

A health ministry statement said on Tuesday that two-week-old Muhammad Khalil Abu al-Khair breathed his last on Monday due to hypothermia amid cold temperatures.

Khair had been hospitalised in an intensive care unit since Sunday, the ministry said.

At least 14 people lost their lives in Storm Byron in Gaza last week. Over 53,000 displacement tents were partially or fully flooded, swept away by torrents, or torn apart by strong winds, and 13 buildings collapsed across Gaza.