EUROPE
2 min read
Bank heist in Germany nets about $35M in cash, valuables: police
In the western city of Gelsenkirchen, thieves broke into more than 3,000 safe deposit boxes during the heist, police say.
Bank heist in Germany nets about $35M in cash, valuables: police
Policemen and concerned bank customers stand in front of Sparkasse bank in Gelsenkirchen, after the bank was robbed / AFP
December 30, 2025

Robbers used a large drill to break into a German savings bank's vault room and steal cash, gold and jewellery worth some 30 million euros ($35 million), police have said.

While the criminals remained at large, hundreds of distressed bank customers massed outside the branch on Tuesday, demanding information, but were kept at bay by police.

According to police, the robbers drilled their way into the underground vault room of the Sparkasse savings bank from a parking garage.

Investigators suspect the gang spent much of the weekend inside, breaking open the deposit boxes.

The break-in came to light after a fire alarm was triggered in the early hours of Monday, and emergency services discovered the hole.

Witnesses reported seeing several men carrying large bags in the stairwell of the parking garage during the night from Saturday to Sunday.

Footage from security cameras has also shown a black Audi RS 6 leaving the parking garage early Monday morning, with masked persons inside.

The car's license plate had been stolen earlier in the city of Hanover, police said.

RECOMMENDED

A police spokesperson told AFP that the break-in was "indeed very professionally executed", likening it to the heist movie "Ocean's Eleven".

"A great deal of prior knowledge and/or a great deal of criminal energy must have been involved to plan and carry this out," he said.

Police said the more than 3,000 boxes had an average insurance value of 10,000 euros, and therefore estimated the damage at some 30 million euros.

Several victims had told police officers that their losses far exceeded the insured value of their safe deposit boxes.

The police spokesman said that "disgruntled customers" were outside the bank branch, which didn't open for security reasons, after threats had been made against the employees.

"We're still on site, keeping an eye on things," he said, adding that "the situation has calmed down considerably".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry