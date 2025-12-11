Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has proposed to Azerbaijan the adoption of a joint roadmap on ending the "Karabakh issue."

"I am making a direct proposal (to Azerbaijan): let us sit down and develop a roadmap for how we remove this issue," Pashinyan told a press briefing in Germany, according to state news agency Armenpress on Thursday.

Pashinyan's statement came in response to an Azerbaijani foreign ministry statement on Tuesday regarding the adoption of a strategic agenda between Armenia and the EU earlier this month. Baku criticised the wording, “Karabakh Armenians displaced following Azerbaijan’s military operations,” in the document.

It also defined their classification as “refugees” as a "vivid example of bias against Azerbaijan."

‘We must not restart the Karabakh movement’