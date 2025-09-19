An elderly British couple held in Afghanistan was released by the interim Taliban administration on Friday after mediation from Qatar.

Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said that Barbie Reynolds, 76, and Peter Reynolds, 80, had violated Afghan laws and “were released from prison today after a judicial process.”

The couple were detained early this year, in February, while they were returning to their home in Bamiyan province.

Balkhi stressed the issue of prisoners should not be politicised and thanked Qatar for its “sincere efforts and facilitation of the mediation.”

The interim administration handed the British nationals to Richard Lindsay, the UK’s special envoy for Afghanistan, who was accompanied by a Qatari delegation.