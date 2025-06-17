US President Donald Trump has left the Group of Seven summit early as he hinted of greater involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict and warned Tehran residents to evacuate.

Before flying out of Canada in the middle of the G7 gathering late on Monday, Trump took to social media to back Israel and issue a threat to the nearly 10 million people of Iranian capital.

"Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

At a group photo with fellow G7 leaders in the scenic mountain resort of Kananaskis, he said: "I have to be back as soon as I can. I wish I could stay for tomorrow, but they understand, this is big stuff."

"I have to be back to Washington as soon as I can," Trump added.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump would attend the leaders' dinner before returning to the White House.

The US president will miss a day of meetings that were expected to include discussions with the leaders of Ukraine and Mexico.

He has repeatedly declined to say if the United States would participate in Israeli military action, although he says it was not involved in strikes.

Trump told reporters before his decision was announced to leave early: "As soon as I leave here, we're going to be doing something."

The president, who has praised Israel's strikes despite his stated preference for diplomacy, said Iran would be "foolish" not to agree to a negotiated settlement.

"It's painful for both parties, but I'd say Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk, and they should talk immediately, before it's too late," Trump told reporters as he met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.