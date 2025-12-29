At least 19 people have been trapped in two separate locations after heavy snowfall hit the Soran district of Erbil Governorate in northern Iraq, according to civil defence authorities.

The director of Soran Civil Defense, Karwan Mirawdeli, told local media on Sunday that the fate of eight people, who were herding livestock near the Sidekan border, remains unknown.

Civil defence teams are continuing search operations for the other 11 people, whose identities are known, in nearby areas.

Mirawdeli added that multiple incidents have been reported across mountainous routes, with additional groups requesting assistance in remote passes.