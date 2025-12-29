CLIMATE
1 min read
Snowstorms leave people stranded across northern Iraq’s rugged mountain routes
Civil defence teams are searching for people trapped by heavy snow in Erbil governorate as severe winter weather disrupts travel in northern Iraq.
Snowstorms leave people stranded across northern Iraq’s rugged mountain routes
Snow has blanketed Iraq’s Duhok province, marking the arrival of true winter. / AA
December 29, 2025

At least 19 people have been trapped in two separate locations after heavy snowfall hit the Soran district of Erbil Governorate in northern Iraq, according to civil defence authorities.

The director of Soran Civil Defense, Karwan Mirawdeli, told local media on Sunday that the fate of eight people, who were herding livestock near the Sidekan border, remains unknown.

Civil defence teams are continuing search operations for the other 11 people, whose identities are known, in nearby areas.

Mirawdeli added that multiple incidents have been reported across mountainous routes, with additional groups requesting assistance in remote passes.

RECOMMENDED

Heavy snowfall has also transformed Duhok into a scene of full winter conditions.

Six rescue teams, backed by traffic police and road maintenance crews, were deployed across the Soran and Sidan districts, rescuing dozens of stranded motorists and clearing blocked roads, he said.

According to civil defence, four people were rescued on Saturday in the Zozg Mountain area.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia