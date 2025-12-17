The Philippines has said there was no evidence that the country was being used for terrorist training, a day after it was revealed the men suspected to be behind Australia's Bondi Beach mass shooting had spent November on a southern island known for militant activities.

"(President Ferdinand Marcos) strongly rejects the sweeping statement and the misleading characterisation of the Philippines as the ISIS training hotspot," presidential spokesperson Claire Castro said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

"No evidence has been presented to support claims that the country was used for terrorist training," she added, reading from a National Security Council statement.

"There is no validated report or confirmation that individuals involved in the Bondi Beach incident received any form of training in the Philippines."

On Tuesday, the country's immigration office confirmed that Sajid Akram and his son Naveed, who are accused of killing 15 people and wounding dozens of others at a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney's Bondi Beach, entered the country on November 1 and headed for the southern province of Davao.

Related TRT World - One of the Bondi Beach suspects arrived in the Philippines as 'Indian national': immigration

‘No leadership’

The island of Mindanao, where Davao is located, has a long history of militant activities against central government rule.