The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) said Monday that a peace deal with Rwanda aimed at ending decades of violence in the eastern DRC paves the way for “a new era of stability”.

“This agreement signed by the foreign ministers of our two countries during a solemn ceremony presided by the US Secretary of State Mr Marco Rubio... opens the way to a new era of stability, cooperation and prosperity for our nation,” Felix Tshisekedi said in a speech broadcast Monday to mark the 65th anniversary of DRC’s independence from Belgium.

Earlier, Rubio posted a photograph on X (formerly Twitter) at the signing of the peace agreement between the two nations.

He said: “Today, I hosted the Ministerial signing of the Peace Agreement between the DRC and Rwanda, ending a 30-year conflict in the Great Lakes region. With the strong leadership of @POTUS and the sustained efforts of @US_SrAdvisorAF, @UnderSecStateP, and

@AsstSecStateAF, the United States brought both parties together to reach this landmark agreement, and we remain committed to supporting its full implementation.”

Massad Boulos, President Donald Trump's senior advisor on Africa, said the deal included the "lifting of defensive measures by Rwanda.’’

Last month, Washington announced that a peace deal between the two countries will see US and Western companies invest billions into mines in DRC, infrastructure projects in both countries, including processing minerals in Rwanda.

While Kigali and Kinshasa both credited US mediation for helping bring them back to the negotiating table, the question remains: what does Washington gain from brokering this peace deal?

The conflict



The DRC–Rwanda conflict is rooted in ethnic rivalries, resource struggles, and regional politics, particularly around the M23 rebel group, which Kinshasa accuses Kigali of backing. Rwanda denies this.