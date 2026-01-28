From homeschool to honours: How a Muslim family redefines academic success in America
From homeschool to honours: How a Muslim family redefines academic success in AmericaAkif Ali, a graduate of George Mason University, completed his pre-university education through homeschooling, and credits Quran memorisation at Diyanet Center of America with shaping his discipline and academic success.
Family gathers at home to celebrate Akif Ali’s graduation with honours in neuroscience from the College of Science. / TRT World
Ahmed AlmallahiAhmed Almallahi
January 28, 2026

Washington, DC — In the US state of Virginia, 20-year-old Akif Ali recently graduated from George Mason University's College of Science in Neuroscience, with first-class honours, and received an associate degree in Physics.

Living with his Muslim family, including his parents and two siblings, Akif Ali is now preparing for medical school.

However, his achievements stem from unconventional education.

Akif Ali completed his entire pre-university education through homeschooling, a system he described as "flexible" in a TRT World interview, noting that it allowed him to grasp topics quickly.

"Homeschooling allowed me to move at my own pace to make sure I understood everything I was learning," he says, crediting self-discipline as central to his success.

Akif Ali says the greatest challenge at first was holding himself accountable for assignments without the external discipline of a traditional school setting.

He added that memorising the Quran helped him develop the persistence needed to tackle difficult subjects.

The student also credits the Diyanet Center of America (DCA) for providing the intensive programmes and facilities that enabled him to complete his Hifz [memorisation of Quran].

The transition to university was a significant milestone.

Despite warnings from family friends that a lack of traditional classroom experience might hinder him, Akif Ali excelled.

"Before university, some told me I would struggle socially. I believed it at first, but after attending lectures, I realised homeschooling gave me an advantage in self-motivation," he says.

To counter potential isolation, Akif Ali's mother, Asna, established a homeschooling programme including debates and activities.

Outside of academics, Akif Ali engages with his peers through the mosque, Quranic programmes, and community sports, including playing in a basketball league.

Homeschooling shifts norms

Homeschooling in the US has seen sustained growth following 2020, indicating a long-term shift rather than a temporary pandemic-linked phenomenon.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, more than 5 percent of American children aged 5 to 17 received home-based or full-time virtual education during the 2022–2023 academic year.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows these figures continued to rise through 2024 and 2025.

Researchers suggest this reflects a broader re-evaluation of traditional schooling, driven by concerns over safety, social pressure, and a desire for flexible, values-based education.

In a recent report, Emily Bott, a special education teacher, explained her decision to homeschool her children.

"I am not against teachers, I am against the system," she said, citing large class sizes and the "exhaustion" children face in high-pressure traditional environments.

"As a public school teacher I have seen the research and I've lived the experiences and honestly, this is why I will be homeschooling my children one day."

A family tradition

Akif Ali’s younger siblings, Fathima, 18, and Affan, 16, are now following the same path.

Both are currently university students in the same field, aiming for medical school.

Fathima says that despite the age gap, she and her brother share the same academic year, a reflection of how homeschooling allows students to advance by ability rather than by age.

"If something works for him, then me and my younger brother do the same thing. If something doesn't work then we take a different path," she says.

Fathima decided to join her brothers in homeschooling after noticing what she says was a "negative behavioural changes" among her peers in the sixth grade.

She saw her brothers returning from the Diyanet Center "extremely happy" with positive stories every day, which inspired her to start her own journey of Quranic memorisation and home education.

Religious and social motivations

Affan views his elder brother as a role model.

"Seeing my brother's success gives me a sense of direction for what I should do," he says.

He adds that Akif Ali's path provided a blueprint to learn from, allowing him to dedicate more time to programming, sports, and the Quran.

Affan credits the constant encouragement between the three siblings and the support of their parents for their continued success.

For Akif Ali's parents, the primary motivation was preserving their children’s values.

"Homeschooling allowed us to build a secure, values-centred environment where education could happen intentionally, at the child's pace, and in alignment with our family's long-term goals," they say.

While the logistics of organising a daily schedule were challenging, the results have been rewarding, they say.

During the pandemic, Asna and Kazam, the parents, founded HIRA Academy, a free online Quran-teaching platform that attracted students from the United States, France, Türkiye, and Australia.

They also established the "Homeschool Army" to support other families.

These efforts led to Asna’s nomination as a teacher by the National Society of High School Scholars, a recognition she says affirms their mission to nurture a balanced and forward-looking generation.

"This recognition further reinforced the mission behind Homeschool Army — to nurture well-rounded individuals who are confident, articulate, and socially responsible," Asna notes.

SOURCE:TRT World
