Washington, DC — In the US state of Virginia, 20-year-old Akif Ali recently graduated from George Mason University's College of Science in Neuroscience, with first-class honours, and received an associate degree in Physics.

Living with his Muslim family, including his parents and two siblings, Akif Ali is now preparing for medical school.

However, his achievements stem from unconventional education.

Akif Ali completed his entire pre-university education through homeschooling, a system he described as "flexible" in a TRT World interview, noting that it allowed him to grasp topics quickly.

"Homeschooling allowed me to move at my own pace to make sure I understood everything I was learning," he says, crediting self-discipline as central to his success.

Akif Ali says the greatest challenge at first was holding himself accountable for assignments without the external discipline of a traditional school setting.

He added that memorising the Quran helped him develop the persistence needed to tackle difficult subjects.

The student also credits the Diyanet Center of America (DCA) for providing the intensive programmes and facilities that enabled him to complete his Hifz [memorisation of Quran].

The transition to university was a significant milestone.

Despite warnings from family friends that a lack of traditional classroom experience might hinder him, Akif Ali excelled.

"Before university, some told me I would struggle socially. I believed it at first, but after attending lectures, I realised homeschooling gave me an advantage in self-motivation," he says.

To counter potential isolation, Akif Ali's mother, Asna, established a homeschooling programme including debates and activities.

Outside of academics, Akif Ali engages with his peers through the mosque, Quranic programmes, and community sports, including playing in a basketball league.

Homeschooling shifts norms

Homeschooling in the US has seen sustained growth following 2020, indicating a long-term shift rather than a temporary pandemic-linked phenomenon.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, more than 5 percent of American children aged 5 to 17 received home-based or full-time virtual education during the 2022–2023 academic year.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows these figures continued to rise through 2024 and 2025.

Researchers suggest this reflects a broader re-evaluation of traditional schooling, driven by concerns over safety, social pressure, and a desire for flexible, values-based education.

In a recent report, Emily Bott, a special education teacher, explained her decision to homeschool her children.

"I am not against teachers, I am against the system," she said, citing large class sizes and the "exhaustion" children face in high-pressure traditional environments.

"As a public school teacher I have seen the research and I've lived the experiences and honestly, this is why I will be homeschooling my children one day."