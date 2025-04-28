TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye rejects disinformation on sending weapons to Pakistan, calls claims 'speculative'
Communications Directorate says cargo plane stopped in Pakistan for only refueling, dismissing sending 6 plane loads of weapons to Islamabad.
00:00
Türkiye rejects disinformation on sending weapons to Pakistan, calls claims 'speculative'
A cargo plane departing from Türkiye made a stop in Pakistan for refueling, Türkiye's Communications Directorate says. / AA
April 28, 2025

Türkiye's Communications Directorate has denied some media reports, claiming that Ankara has sent six planeloads of weapons to Pakistan.

In a statement on Monday on X, the Directorate's Centre for Countering Disinformation said the claim, which has appeared in some media, was untrue.

“A cargo plane departing from Türkiye made a stop in Pakistan for refueling. After that, it continued on its designated route.

RECOMMENDED

Speculative reports made outside the statements of authorised persons and institutions should not be taken into consideration,” it added.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye’s diplomatic balancing act in a fractured world

Explore
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire