A passenger bus erupted into flames after a motorcycle crashed into it, killing at least 25 people and injuring several others in southern India, police have said.

The fire tore through the bus within minutes early on Friday, trapping dozens of passengers as it sped along a highway near Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh state, senior police official Vikrant Patil said.

Some managed to smash open windows and leap to safety with minor injuries, while others were charred to death before help could arrive, Patil said.

The bus with 44 passengers aboard was travelling between the cities of Hyderabad in Telangana state and Bengaluru in Karnataka state.

The accident occurred in Chinnatekuru village near Kurnool, around 210 kilometres (130 miles) south of Hyderabad.

The motorcycle rammed into the speeding bus from behind and got stuck, Patil said. It was dragged for some distance, causing sparks that engulfed the bus's fuel tank.

“As the smoke started spreading, the driver stopped the bus and tried to put the fire out by using a fire extinguisher, but the fire was so intense he couldn’t control it,” Patil said.