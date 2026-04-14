WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Dozens of Palestinians detained in Israel's widening arrest campaign in occupied West Bank
Israeli forces target refugee camps and cities in the occupied West Bank, intensifying pressure on Palestinian communities as arrests mount.
Dozens of Palestinians detained in Israel's widening arrest campaign in occupied West Bank
Israeli forces stand on a street during a raid in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, Palestine, on April 12 2026. / AA
4 hours ago

Israeli forces carried out a wave of coordinated raids across the occupied West Bank early on Tuesday, detaining dozens of Palestinians in operations that stretched from refugee camps to major towns, according to local sources.

In Qalandia refugee camp, in occupied East Jerusalem, the troops arrested nine Palestinians after storming homes and damaging property. 

Soldiers surrounded the area and fired tear gas into residential neighbourhoods. No injuries were reported.

In southern occupied West Bank, Israeli forces searched dozens of homes in Al-Arroub refugee camp and in the towns of Idhna and Bani Naim near Hebron. 

RelatedTRT World - Israel arrests children among dozens as raids continue in occupied West Bank

In the north, two Palestinians were detained in Nablus, while additional incursions were reported in Tubas and the nearby town of Tayasir.

RECOMMENDED

In eastern Tulkarem, Israeli troops launched a large-scale arrest campaign targeting dozens, though exact figures of those detained remain unclear. Elsewhere, in the village of Kafr Malik near Ramallah, a child and a teenager were among those arrested.

The operations are part of ongoing Israeli military agression in the occupied West Bank, where near-daily raids and arrests have intensified since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023. 

Palestinian figures say at least 1,133 people have since been killed, around 11,700 wounded and nearly 22,000.

The situation has drawn global attention, particularly after a July 2024 advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

RelatedTRT World - Israel kills five Palestinians in Gaza in repeated ceasefire violations
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
All parties must respect freedom of navigation in Hormuz: UN
Over one-third of 80 damaged Middle East energy sites severely hit: IEA
Turkish FM discuss efforts to end Mideast war with Russian, Saudi counterparts
Türkiye sends 36 tonnes of food aid to displaced Nigerians
Middle East ceasefire is a 'priority', China's FM tells Pakistan
Israeli attacks on Lebanon 'should stop now': UK's Starmer
Iranian vessels near US blockade will be 'immediately eliminated': Trump
The Daily Telegraph deletes fabricated Erdogan story
Nearly all Russian personnel left Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant: Rosatom
US demanded 20-year halt to Iran uranium enrichment in Islamabad talks: reports
EU urges coordinated energy price action amid Iran war
Israeli strike kills three in Gaza amid ongoing ceasefire talks in Cairo
French cement maker Lafarge found guilty of financing Daesh in Syria
Israel may recast Türkiye as new regional adversary after Iran: Top Turkish diplomat
'We're not supporting the blockade' – UK's Starmer tells US as tensions rise over Hormuz Strait