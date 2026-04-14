Israeli forces carried out a wave of coordinated raids across the occupied West Bank early on Tuesday, detaining dozens of Palestinians in operations that stretched from refugee camps to major towns, according to local sources.

In Qalandia refugee camp, in occupied East Jerusalem, the troops arrested nine Palestinians after storming homes and damaging property.

Soldiers surrounded the area and fired tear gas into residential neighbourhoods. No injuries were reported.

In southern occupied West Bank, Israeli forces searched dozens of homes in Al-Arroub refugee camp and in the towns of Idhna and Bani Naim near Hebron.

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In the north, two Palestinians were detained in Nablus, while additional incursions were reported in Tubas and the nearby town of Tayasir.