Israeli forces carried out a wave of coordinated raids across the occupied West Bank early on Tuesday, detaining dozens of Palestinians in operations that stretched from refugee camps to major towns, according to local sources.
In Qalandia refugee camp, in occupied East Jerusalem, the troops arrested nine Palestinians after storming homes and damaging property.
Soldiers surrounded the area and fired tear gas into residential neighbourhoods. No injuries were reported.
In southern occupied West Bank, Israeli forces searched dozens of homes in Al-Arroub refugee camp and in the towns of Idhna and Bani Naim near Hebron.
In the north, two Palestinians were detained in Nablus, while additional incursions were reported in Tubas and the nearby town of Tayasir.
In eastern Tulkarem, Israeli troops launched a large-scale arrest campaign targeting dozens, though exact figures of those detained remain unclear. Elsewhere, in the village of Kafr Malik near Ramallah, a child and a teenager were among those arrested.
The operations are part of ongoing Israeli military agression in the occupied West Bank, where near-daily raids and arrests have intensified since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.
Palestinian figures say at least 1,133 people have since been killed, around 11,700 wounded and nearly 22,000.
The situation has drawn global attention, particularly after a July 2024 advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.