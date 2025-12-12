The UN General Assembly adopted a draft resolution on Friday demanding that Israel allow full humanitarian access into Gaza, respect the inviolability of UN premises, and comply with its obligations under international law.

The resolution responds to the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) recent advisory opinion outlining Israel's obligations as both an "occupying power" and a UN member state.

The resolution, submitted by Norway and more than 12 other states, received support from 139 countries, with 12 voting against and 19 abstaining.

Norway's Permanent Representative Ambassador Merete Fjeld Brattested warned before the vote that "2024 was among the most violent years in three decades. 2025 has followed suit. There are a few signs that this trajectory will ease in the year ahead. The situation in occupied Palestine is a particular point in mind."

"Civilians are paying the highest price. Respect for humanitarian principles is eroding. The most fundamental tenets of humanitarian law are under pressure," Brattested said, stressing that advisory proceedings before the ICJ serve as a tool to clarify legal responsibilities.