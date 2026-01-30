WORLD
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
US President Trump hopes a significant military buildup will bring Tehran to the negotiating table.
The US Central Command adds a guided missile destroyer to the growing fleet near the Iranian coast. [File photo] / Reuters
January 30, 2026

The US has dispatched another warship to the Middle East after President Donald Trump said a "massive armada" was moving toward Iran, CBS reported on Thursday.

The network identified the warship as the USS Delbert D. Black, an Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided missile destroyer.

Other US vessels now in the US Central Command’s area of responsibility include the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, the destroyers USS Spruance, USS Murphy, USS Frank E. Petersen, USS McFaul and USS Mitscher and littoral combat ships USS Canberra, USS Tulsa and USS Santa Barbara, according to CBS.

The Pentagon is rapidly deploying the carrier strike group, advanced fighter squadrons and missile defence batteries in a significant shift of regional force posture amid heightened tensions with Tehran.

Trump reiterated on Wednesday that a "massive armada" is headed to Iran, expressing hope that Tehran will "come to the table" and negotiate with Washington.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday that Washington is prepared to use "all options" to prevent Iran from pursuing nuclear weapons while emphasising that room remains for a diplomatic deal.

The influx of firepower follows reports that US military officials deemed the theatre "not ready" for a major confrontation earlier in January.

The Iranian army has warned that any attack will be met with a "decisive and swift response" as tensions escalate sharply.

SOURCE:AA
