The US has dispatched another warship to the Middle East after President Donald Trump said a "massive armada" was moving toward Iran, CBS reported on Thursday.

The network identified the warship as the USS Delbert D. Black, an Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided missile destroyer.

Other US vessels now in the US Central Command’s area of responsibility include the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, the destroyers USS Spruance, USS Murphy, USS Frank E. Petersen, USS McFaul and USS Mitscher and littoral combat ships USS Canberra, USS Tulsa and USS Santa Barbara, according to CBS.

The Pentagon is rapidly deploying the carrier strike group, advanced fighter squadrons and missile defence batteries in a significant shift of regional force posture amid heightened tensions with Tehran.