A Turkish-owned ship that had been waiting near Iran was allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz after authorities received permission from Tehran, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said.

In comments to Turkish media on Thursday that were released on Friday, Uraloglu said Ankara had declared the highest-level security warning for the strait and continued contacts with Iranian officials regarding the situation of the remaining 14 Turkish-owned vessels there.

"Fifteen ships (with Turkish owners) were there; we obtained permission from the Iranian authorities for one of them, which had used an Iranian port, and it passed," Uraloglu said.

The ministry said the ship that passed the strait was the Rozana. It added that Turkish-owned vessels had a total of 171 personnel in the area.

The US-Israeli war on Iran has effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, leaving tankers and other ships stranded, which has stoked concerns about global energy supply.