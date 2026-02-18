Les Wexner’s long-time friendship with Jeffrey Epstein will be the subject of a closed-door congressional deposition in Ohio, where the billionaire retail magnate is expected to face questions about new revelations contained in the latest release of Justice Department documents related to the late sexual predator.

Wexner, 88, the retired founder of L Brands and the businessman behind women's retailers and lingerie brand Victoria's Secret, has said he plans to cooperate with a subpoena on Wednesday from Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

As one of Epstein’s most prominent former friends, Wexner has already spent years answering for their decades-long association.

In court documents, prominent Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre claimed that Wexner was one of the men Epstein trafficked her to.

Wexner has consistently denied any knowledge of or involvement in the millionaire financier’s crimes and says he never met Giuffre.

He told L Brands investors in 2019 that he was embarrassed that he ever got close to someone "so sick, so cunning, so depraved."

He has never been accused of wrongdoing and the overall picture provided by the DOJ documents is that Epstein did not run a sex trafficking ring.

Wexner's name appears more than 1,000 times in the Epstein files, which his spokesperson said is not unexpected given their longstanding relationship.

The documents shed new light on his relationship to Epstein — which ended bitterly after Wexner and his wife Abigail learned he'd been stealing from them — while raising many new questions.

Epstein first met Wexner through a business associate around 1986.

It was an opportune time for Wexner’s finances.

The successful Ohio businessman had grown a single Limited store in Columbus into a powerhouse suite of '80s mall-culture staples: The Limited, Limited Express, Lane Bryant and Victoria’s Secret. Abercrombie & Fitch, Lerner, White Barn Candle Co. and others would follow.

Within a couple years, Wexner had turned over management of his vast fortune to Epstein.

He gave his now-trusted associate his power of attorney in 1991, allowing Epstein to make investments and do business deals and to purchase property and help develop what would become the vast Wexner estate in then-rural New Albany, Ohio, documents show.

Wednesday's deposition will take place either there or nearby, according to participating lawmakers.

Epstein had "excellent judgment and unusually high standards," Wexner told Vanity Fair in a 2003 interview, and he was "always a most loyal friend."

Epstein recalls 'gang stuff'

In one of the newly released documents, Epstein sent rough notes to himself about Wexner saying: "never ever, did anything without informing Les" and "I would never give him up."

Another document, an apparent draft letter to Wexner, said the two "had ‘gang stuff’ for over 15 years" and were mutually indebted to each other — as Wexner helped make Epstein rich and Epstein helped make Wexner richer.

A spokesperson for Wexner said he never received the letter.

"It appears Epstein was furious that Mr. Wexner refused to meet with him years after Mr. Wexner terminated Epstein and cut off all ties with him following Mr. Wexner’s discovery of Epstein’s theft and criminal conduct," the spokesperson, Tom Davies, said.

"The draft appears to fit a pattern of untrue, outlandish, and delusional statements made by Epstein in desperate attempts to perpetuate his lies and justify his misconduct."