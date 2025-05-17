Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran travelled to Burkina Faso for an official visit on May 13-14 to boost bilateral relations and discuss security issues, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

During his meetings in Burkina Faso, Duran discussed developments in the Sahel region and Burkina Faso, with a particular focus on counterterrorism, as well as bilateral relations and other areas of cooperation.

During his visit, Duran was received by Burkina Faso’s Prime Minister Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo and held talks with Foreign Minister Karamoko Jean Marie Traore.

Prime Minister Ouedraogo emphasised that there is a strong will on both sides to diversify and deepen the relations between the two countries.