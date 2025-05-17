TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish deputy foreign minister visits Burkina Faso to strengthen ties, discuss security
Burhanettin Duran's visit focuses on counterterrorism, regional stability, and cooperation between Türkiye and Burkina Faso.
Turkish deputy foreign minister visits Burkina Faso to strengthen ties, discuss security
During his visit, Duran was received by Burkina Faso’s Prime Minister Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo and held talks with Foreign Minister Karamoko Jean Marie Traore. / AA
May 17, 2025

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran travelled to Burkina Faso for an official visit on May 13-14 to boost bilateral relations and discuss security issues, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

During his meetings in Burkina Faso, Duran discussed developments in the Sahel region and Burkina Faso, with a particular focus on counterterrorism, as well as bilateral relations and other areas of cooperation.

During his visit, Duran was received by Burkina Faso’s Prime Minister Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo and held talks with Foreign Minister Karamoko Jean Marie Traore.

Prime Minister Ouedraogo emphasised that there is a strong will on both sides to diversify and deepen the relations between the two countries.

RECOMMENDED

Minister Traore stated that Türkiye is a steadfast friend in difficult times, extending a helping hand to Burkina Faso during a period tested by terrorism, and that Türkiye has played a role in establishing security and peace in Burkina Faso and clearing the country’s lands of terrorism.

Noting that they see Türkiye as a strategic partner, Traore expressed their intention to make greater efforts to strengthen and deepen cooperation between Ouagadougou and Ankara.

During the visit, two memoranda of understanding were signed between the foreign ministries.

It was agreed that political consultations covering all aspects of bilateral relations will be held in Ankara within this year.

Explore
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank