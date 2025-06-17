TÜRKİYE
2 min read
International conference on global competition in the Middle East kicks off in Istanbul
Hosted by Bogazici University, a two-day conference is expected to discuss issues such as alternative trade routes and regional cooperation with experts from various countries.
International conference on global competition in the Middle East kicks off in Istanbul
Great Power Competition and the Middle East Forum / AA
June 17, 2025

An international conference on global competition in the Middle East kicks off at Bogazici University in Istanbul, featuring discussions on the reshaping of trade networks and current international developments.

The two-day conference, titled “Great Power Competition & the Middle East: Redrawing Trade Routes and Networks,” is organised by the university in collaboration with the PLUS Institute (the Austrian Institute for International Research and Development), the Al Jazeera Centre for Studies, the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) based in Ankara, Türkiye's capital, and the Center for Turkish Studies at Shanghai University.

The conference hosts academics, strategists and researchers from Türkiye, Austria, Germany, China, Russia, Iran, Qatar, the UK and France.

The first day of the conference covers discussions on major powers' competition and the imperial legacies in the Middle East in the first session. It is also expected to discuss trade routes and the roles of India, Russia and China in international trade.

Discussions on the position of Europe and debates on its strategic autonomy are also expected.

RECOMMENDED

The second day is expected to include discussions on strategic alignments in the Middle East, regional efforts and global strategies in the region and altering clashes and hierarchies in the world as well as the region and the arising new global order.

Overall, the conference will discuss alternative trade routes such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), as well as energy corridors, normative transformations and regional cooperation.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Trump prepares to unveil 'Board of Peace' at Davos, backs off Greenland threats
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five
Bangladesh launches official campaigns for first post-Hasina polls
Syrian families search for loved ones after al-Aktan prison freed from YPG terror group's control