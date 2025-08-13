WORLD
1 min read
Israeli forces storm into northern Quneitra towns in latest breach of Syria's sovereignty
Syrian state media says Israeli military convoy moved through Turnejeh toward Hader, as another convoy advanced in southern Quneitra countryside.
Israeli forces storm into northern Quneitra towns in latest breach of Syria's sovereignty
Israeli army armored vehicles block a road leading to the town of Quneitra, Syria. [File] / AP
August 13, 2025

Israeli forces have encroached on two towns in northern Quneitra in southwest Syria, in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty.

Syrian state-run Alikhbaria Syria TV said in a post on X that "an Israeli occupation forces patrol entered the town of Turnejeh, north of Quneitra."

It added that the patrol "stopped in the town square before continuing toward the town of Hader in northern Quneitra countryside," without providing further details.

RECOMMENDED

The channel also reported that another Israeli military convoy moved from Tel al-Ahmar al-Gharbi toward the outskirts of the village of Al-Asbah in the southern Quneitra countryside, amid anticipation among residents.

After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Israel has also launched hundreds of air strikes targeting military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems and air defence installations, according to reports.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
US warns citizens to 'leave Iran now' as protests expand
Spain and Greece reaffirm support for full Gaza peace plan implementation
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report
Trump imposes 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran 'effective immediately'
US senator sues Pentagon chief over 'unconstitutional' punishment
US 'screwed' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs — Trump
Over 100,000 US visas revoked under Trump’s anti-migrant push
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'
Somalia scraps UAE security, defence deals tied to key ports over sovereignty concerns
Turkish FM joins online talks on second phase of Gaza peace plan