Israeli forces have encroached on two towns in northern Quneitra in southwest Syria, in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty.

Syrian state-run Alikhbaria Syria TV said in a post on X that "an Israeli occupation forces patrol entered the town of Turnejeh, north of Quneitra."

It added that the patrol "stopped in the town square before continuing toward the town of Hader in northern Quneitra countryside," without providing further details.